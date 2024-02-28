Supreme Court will hear Trump’s appeal for immunity

The nation's highest court will decide if Donald Trump can claim presidential immunity in the face of a federal prosecutor's case against him for his alleged election subversion in 2020 and on Jan. 6.

February 28, 2024

