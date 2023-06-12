Supreme Court justices on opposite sides of affirmative action debate

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on the upcoming Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action, and what has driven Justices Clarence Thomas and Sonia Sotomayor to be on opposite sides on ending the policy.

June 12, 2023

