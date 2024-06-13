Supreme Court maintains availability of abortion drug mifepristone

The U.S. Supreme Court preserved access to the widely used abortion drug mifepristone. ABC News' Terry Moran, Kate Shaw, Rachel Scott, and Devin Dwyer report.

June 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live