Supreme Court rejects fringe election theory

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer and Terry Moran break down the Supreme Court’s rejection of a North Carolina argument that would have affected voting and look at what other opinions are expected from the court.

June 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live