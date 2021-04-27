Supreme Court showdown over a public flagpole, a Christian flag and free speech

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on an impactful case before the Supreme Court over whether a group has a First Amendment right to fly a Christian flag on a public flagpole outside Boston City Hall.

