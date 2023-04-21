Supreme Court's decision on abortion pill battle expected by midnight

The proposed abortion pill restriction prevents access to mifepristone after seven weeks of pregnancy, requires three in-person doctor's visits and makes the pill unavailable by mail.

April 21, 2023

