Surreal scenes: How far will the government go to take away our civil liberties?

More
At least 17 states order non-essential businesses to close, large gatherings are banned, and entire cities are on lockdown.
3:55 | 03/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Surreal scenes: How far will the government go to take away our civil liberties?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:55","description":"At least 17 states order non-essential businesses to close, large gatherings are banned, and entire cities are on lockdown.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69761620","title":"Surreal scenes: How far will the government go to take away our civil liberties?","url":"/US/video/surreal-scenes-government-civil-liberties-69761620"}