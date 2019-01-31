Transcript for Surveillance video shows potential persons of interest in Jussie Smollett attack

Now we go back to Chicago where police say they may have located potential persons of interest. In the alleged assault attack and higher starred Jesse smalley stepping washed joins us from Chicago's Stephanie what's the latest with the investigation. So after poring over hundreds of. Hours of surveillance footage in the downtown Chicago general area. Chicago police announced yesterday that they did actually locate video that shows. Two potential persons of interest in the alleged attack on Jesse smile. Now what the video shows is a pair. Again these are unknown. Persons of interest each of them walking down the street between 130 and 140 Friday and on Tuesday morning on a street called new street in Chicago which is in the general area where Jesse smile at alleges he was attacked. Now there are two cameras Chicago police have confirmed to our Chicago affiliate. And one camera you do CB two persons of interest. Get off of a bench. Right across the street there is another camera that shows Jesse small let he's walking down the street. Now there is a minute that justice mullah actually goes off of camera he walks out of the frame. When he does reappear arm that camera on that surveillance footage. You see him walk into his apartment building and he does have. A rope around his neck that he's wearing like a neck tie according to police. Yesterday. The music manager of Jesse smile it also confirming to ABC news that he was actually on the phone with Jesse. When the alleged attack occurred he says that he actually heard the words mag a country being out. And that he heard a racial slur and heard some sort of scuffle now Chicago police say confirmed to ABC. That they do have that eyewitness account from Jesse's music manager. But they are unable unfortunate to independently confirm that's without phone records they say that Jesse's Malek refuse to turn in his. Phone two authorities. Stephanie is there's still no video Melanie actual assault. And in their optimism that something will pop up. So there is no video of the assault on. After speaking a Chicago police spokesmen. Who yesterday he tells me that police are taking this very seriously they're still combing over surveillance footage. They're hoping that the public will react to this a community alert that was sent out overnight. Hoping somebody saw something we'll say something they do have a tip line up for tips. But there is no video of this alleged attack but again Chicago police are doing their due diligence and are continuing to investigate this very seriously in doing all they can. To at least locate these persons of interests and bring them in for questioning. I think you some months that's me watch live in Chicago.

