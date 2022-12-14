Survivors of Club Q, Pulse shootings testify on anti-LGBTQ+ violence

The House Oversight Committee is holding a hearing regarding anti-LGBTQ+ violence and extremism.

December 14, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live