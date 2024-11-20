Susan Smith denied parole 30 years after killing her 2 sons

Smith, a South Carolina woman who admitted to drowning her two children 30 years ago, was unanimously denied parole.

November 20, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live