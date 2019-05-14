Transcript for Suspect accused of throwing a boy from a balcony at Mall of America pleads guilty

I'm Brett often in Minneapolis were Emanuel Rendell agreed to a plea deal of nineteen years in prison. In court he admitted that he went to Mall of America with every intention of killing his five year old boy about a month ago the 24 year old through a young child off a third story balcony a Mall of America. Accorded the criminal complaint a random allegedly said he planned to kill one adult. Because they usually stand near the balcony but he chose the victim instead. That boy fell about forty feet suffering head trauma and multiple broken bones. The victim has been in the hospital since Anna Stanley spokesperson tells us he's out of critical condition alert and conscious. Uncle fun be raised more than a million dollars for the family. Any court today a Rana told the judge that he is thinking clearly and wasn't receiving mental health services while in jail this plea deal. Is twelve months shy of the maximum sentence in this case. Have a family of the five year old boy did not want to comment on this guilty plea but we were told that they are supportive. Of the plea. Formal sentencing is set for June 3. I'm Brett often in your watching ABC news lives.

