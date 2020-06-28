Transcript for Suspect identified in California Walmart warehouse shooting

A suspect driving a white the issue BA's circled the lot here for four times. Strutting their after he crashed the front of the building and makes entry into the building when his vehicle he when he exits the vehicle. A long gun semi automatic weapon of some kind. At 1536. The first red bluff police officer was on scene. Not officer engaged the suspect and guns and add an exchange of gunfire a second rebel a police officer. Arrived. At also engaged the shooter. Shortly thereafter. The suspect was. Down. From rebel police officers exchange of gunfire. We understand that there was five individuals transported the hospital. War. Various injuries one outlet was shooting victim I have no information at this time. California Department of Justice. Bureau forensics lab team is on scene and there are going to process the scene and and its entirety.

