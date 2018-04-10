Suspect identified in shooting of several officers

More
A source with the Florence County Sheriff's Office told ABC News on Thursday that the detained suspect is Fred Hopkins.
1:29 | 10/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspect identified in shooting of several officers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58287020,"title":"Suspect identified in shooting of several officers","duration":"1:29","description":"A source with the Florence County Sheriff's Office told ABC News on Thursday that the detained suspect is Fred Hopkins.","url":"/US/video/suspect-identified-shooting-officers-58287020","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.