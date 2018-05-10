Transcript for Suspect in shooting of 7 South Carolina officers charged with murder

As far as the investigation. Around 12 o'clock today we formally charged Frederick Hopkins 74 years. With the murder Florence police officer caraway. He's also been charged with six additional counts of attempted murder position. The police officers that were at the same. He's currently being hailed and I in custody. At a medical facility where anticipate that he'll be released sometime today. Once he's released on medical facility will be transported to honestly and his detention center which is in Richmond counting. At some point Celeste Jewell lines for bond and he'll be transported back here flaws or as mr. decides it is this don't they. This case started. As a investigation number criminal sexual assault. 27 year oh. Except Hopkins. Who live that the residents. Three investigators from Florence county. Had made arrangements. To interview. Seth Hopkins at the residence. They did not have an arrest war that we're going there to interview him they also had a search war. It and communicated with him a meeting there to interview. Watch the first three officers lost announcer rod on the saying they were ambushed. And they were shot and and the responding officers were all so shocked. We picked up their investigation. For homosexual. Assault. Today we've arrested Seth Hopkins point seven years though he's charged criminal sexual conduct second degree. He would anticipate we will also be released from local facility today. Also people transported to that when Haskell detention center. He will have a bond. At some point also.

