Suspect threw lit Molotov cocktail at New Jersey synagogue

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly threw a lit Molotov cocktail at the front door of Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, New Jersey, Sunday morning.

January 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live