Suspected burglar gets run over by his own car in police chase

More
Suspected burglar Isaiah John Gellatly, 31, was run over by his own vehicle on Monday during a police chase in Happy Valley, Oregon.
0:49 | 11/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspected burglar gets run over by his own car in police chase
That can end here. Okay okay. We love you made. Yeah okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59362547,"title":"Suspected burglar gets run over by his own car in police chase","duration":"0:49","description":"Suspected burglar Isaiah John Gellatly, 31, was run over by his own vehicle on Monday during a police chase in Happy Valley, Oregon.","url":"/US/video/suspected-burglar-run-car-police-chase-59362547","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.