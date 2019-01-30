Swastikas found drawn on crib mattress at hotel, police say

More
The family came back to their room to find the offensive symbol.
0:49 | 01/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Swastikas found drawn on crib mattress at hotel, police say
You didn't. London. Couldn't. And. You Preston upgrade. Right up to our room form a meeting. And on the masters they were Nazi symbols disaster examples drawn on a match. Yeah. It's very hurtful as it relates to my family very deeply.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60732801,"title":"Swastikas found drawn on crib mattress at hotel, police say","duration":"0:49","description":"The family came back to their room to find the offensive symbol.","url":"/US/video/swastikas-found-drawn-crib-mattress-hotel-police-60732801","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.