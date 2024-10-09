Tampa resident plans to ride out Hurricane Milton

Glenn Prier explains to ABC News why he is not evacuating his home ahead of landfall by Hurricane Milton as well as the preparations he has made for the storm.

October 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live