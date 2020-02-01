Transcript for Task force created to combat homeless killings in Baton Rouge

A cross and flowers mark the spot on south sixteenth street where fifty year old Christina Fowler and 43 year old Gregory Cochran were both killed two weeks before Christmas. Friday another middle aged homeless man Tony Williams was gunned down blocks away on the porch of a house detectives believe all might be connected. We galloped out port in the surrounding Florida state police crime labs they police. Chair department Bentley police were all working together. Today our cameras captured homicide detectives back at the scene. Pounding the pavement and looking for clues the Debbi viewers the investigative unit has learned to task force. Was formed with the local law enforcement in an effort to find the killer. Who's apparently targeting the city's homeless stay at the shelters or step won't written. Rock sand disband. Had no label related to any move would eat them net. In days. Tonight she's on edge war in the in this game. What murders happened in Baton Rouge task forces or typically assembled. According about reached at least the last time one was set up inside the city limits cannot opt was when black men began turning up dead in 2007 team. The task force helped pinpoint Kenneth Gleason as the alleged killer who's now awaiting trial. Part of that police say it was during the serial killer days the caused a task force to form between the late nineties and early two thousands. That's when the city and surrounding areas were on edge his Derrick Todd Lee. Shown convincing Gillis and Jeffrey Lee gallery all Rome to round killing people during the same time. With a focus on catching the suspect responsible for killing innocent homeless victims now the leaders that the police department including the chief. Are hoping their task force will be the answer. Just happened. In an effort at. This past week in. Be receptive detective and you know yesterday he met with. The other partners as well as this go to Daryn immediate area. A came with the idea of uploading a small group together that we feel be helpful helpful books don't investigate.

