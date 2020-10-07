Transcript for Tax filing deadline quickly approaching

The pandemic is changing every part of American life including when taxes are due this. Attack and then a light. No other. Usually April 15 as the deadline but this year the government gate taxpayers more time being elected in what an automatic spent. Years Iraq every year got. Out rate filing requires extra awareness. H&R block offices are. Following social distancing protocols and deep cleaning some people can feel safe going into the office but if they don't there's the ability to do it virtually. If you need more time you can file for an extension and your new filing date is October 15 but there are steep penalties if you forget to request an extension before Wednesday. That failure to file penalty is ten times higher. And the failure to pay penalties here are three ways to extends go to www. Iris dot gov and click on the tab that says. Filed for an extension download for 4868. And mail it to the IRS before midnight on July 15 collier tax prepare and ask him or her to file an extension for you. One important reminder. In final. Is not an. If you owe money you think you may owe money to the government you still need to pay on time even if you're filing for an extension your best bet is to estimate what you oh and send in a check for that amounts in the ask. Wall or near or going a situation and let. Can't let us know what you're Laurie it. There are some bright spots a lot of people who how to yeah I'll aren't getting refunds and another extra bonus this year is that Ira is actually eating you. Interest on those refunds if you do worry honey creek and many Americans do they need the money more than ever file electronically. Sri director of information is I'm there. And you are T got. By waiting IRS will never contact you by text of phone or email. You'll receive written correspondence. If you get a call asking to confirm your Social Security number or any other personal information hang up. It's not the IRS. Deirdre Bolton ABC news New York.

