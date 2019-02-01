Transcript for Teen, 14, fleeing from armed driver before fatal crash, police say

Undue here's today Harris county sheriff's deputies were reconstructing this scene of a deadly crash that happened at the corner of all T Westfield. And faulty mail route linking and the damaged its you know probably sixty miles an hour winds while deputies are still investigating this horrific crash. They do tell us eyewitnesses saw three teens and this suvs throwing eggs at drivers. One driver decided to go after the teens and investigators now say he may have flashed a gun. That teens ran a red light T boning this truck right at the intersection. The fourteen year old driver and a fifteen year old passenger were taken to the hospital another teen in the car was okay. But the woven of the truck died on scene she was possibly in her thirties. It seems relatives of the victim may have received the bad news here. A young woman yelled out in Spanish that her mother had died asked for the driver who followed the T. Led the deadly scene for now deputies need the public's help. At this point we're looking for a late model seventies. Lincoln Continental and yellow in color holding color with the Y talk possibly 177. 78 model year model item on an ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

