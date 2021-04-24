Teen creates art after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

More
Zachary Mogavero, a 17-year-old with autism, created an artwork to thank health care workers and inspire others.
1:38 | 04/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teen creates art after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"Zachary Mogavero, a 17-year-old with autism, created an artwork to thank health care workers and inspire others.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77278823","title":"Teen creates art after receiving COVID-19 vaccine","url":"/US/video/teen-creates-art-receiving-covid-19-vaccine-77278823"}