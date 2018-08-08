Transcript for Teen girl in custody for death of missing 7-year-old Denver boy Jordan Vong: Police

At approximately 8:20 PM. Tuesday night. Officers of them are police department went in and search the home approximately thirty minutes into the search sadly. We found Jordan deceased. On his body was intensely concealed and after further investigation. Throughout the night evidence was discovered. And this morning detectives. Took a sixteen year old female into custody. For investigation of first to be murder. Since the child is juvenile lopped from forbids me from discussing. Any more about her her relationship to Jordan where they're specifics about the case.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.