Transcript for Teen jailed in $25 million tax refund scam

Is there anything to say about late last year we introduced you to a an eighteen year old Charles turner south Fulton County teen had been questioned by state investigators. Levy used an online electronics business and its payroll trying skim the state of Georgia out of tens of millions of dollars. It's actually set up a business set up with holding accounts and sales tax accounts and was over paying. By more than 2.5 million dollars. They started investigating the tax returns dean but until last week to her it locked up here in Henry county jail. On charges tied to a separate bank fraud case serious cash his family said they knew nothing about. I mean no money come in. SunTrust Banks at ports checks did a lot of thousands of dollars in one location and walked out of another location with. Thousand dollars in cash. But court records show that case was dropped on January 17. An email exchange between lead investigator in an online day. So that there was some sort of hold on the out her actually the account that he'd written those checks brown. So forgery charges stick as soon as turner was released from Henry county's state warrants awaited him remember these electronic seized during his home rape. The state charged him with felony computer that for using a computer network to forge documents in the alleged fraud skeen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.