Transcript for Teen placed in medically-induced coma after trying to break up fight at own party

Was 42 menace. Into as part. And now he's sitting. In this hospital barely able goal we don't know what's going. Magical it's parents want answers and justice for their son. His nineteenth birthday celebration quickly turned into a nightmare after he was attacked by three suspects at the fearful and yesterday. I have cried so much Adam think happened to him anymore. I want to say to my family standout. We don't mean any Hatfield cooling things going on. We let god handle this witnesses say to three men involved in Matthew's brutal attack were intoxicated. And that they tried to pick a fight with someone in Baptist group. When Matthew tried to stop it he was attacked now companies in icu he's Arnold until later in the call. And he had a dream to coming out the right side of his. Head and although this family is devastated they're not losing hope mastery as a fighter. Home and he's fighting for his life police have made no arrests in this case and tonight at these parents are asking them to come forward. To the guys had done this. I do not care what con I have cool. Kind of drugs. I have been. Wrong. Messed up. But I wouldn't average you know I just want there to come forward. You know in admit to what they did and I forgive them. I I think it. What they did not sign everybody makes mistakes especially when your of their glitz of alcohol and drugs you tend to do things that you normally don't too. I'm a Christian. And I IA have been taught to forgive. MacKey was 2018 graduate of start high school these are pictures from his graduation day he was hoping to enroll in college in the fall. The family is praying for a miracle.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.