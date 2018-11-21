Transcript for Teen with rare skin condition given a new smart home

What emotional homecoming today for famine Staten Island that got the keys to a new Smart home. Given to them by the tunnels to towers foundations you never crawl earlier this week we told about the challenges John Hutson deals in faces. As he battled a rare skin condition now this home will change his life. For the batter I what is you department Alan miles as in the newsroom with the story are well lit. Is it fit for you and all of our viewers if you guys are not have a box of tissues near you. Get one right now this is a very emotional story that tunnel to towers foundation is known obviously for taking care families of fallen in my PD officers and fallen firefighters. But the foundation noticed a great need with this family the family fifteen year old John Hudson diligent and they stepped dead. And let's be clear this home is not just a matter of changing his life for the better it is flat out changing his life completely. And I. And this three story craftsman has been gifted to the diligent family. Gift it means its mortgage free but that's not what makes it's special I've waited so long to be independent. And I can't believe. Then premier of the cool kids done only accessible. But. Ahead Smart technology. That's gonna help me and my whole family it just aren't home designed specifically. With fifteen year old John Hutson diligent in mind. He has a rare skin condition called it could have a terrible crisis the Los. It prevents his skin from adhering to his body so it blisters in tires. At the slightest touch there's nothing Smart about my old house. Light toning it runs all the time but. Almost all the windows don't close this young man. Deserves this. Before the Stephen ciller's tunnel to towers foundations stepped up to build this new home. Tilton and his family we're just grateful for the money they raised for specific upgrades by posting online videos and his mother ran in the New York City half marathon. Fact is now. The house has a driveway from my near Houston parking. An elevator that allows me access to all three Floyd's. There will be radiant heat in my treatment room and my siblings finally get a closet. And diligent makes it clear this Thanksgiving blessing this for his whole family I also like to thank. Mike Hanley. My parents and my isn't going this. Because they deserve this just this budget I do. Now diligence says he plans to personally thank every single person who works out his house. And even though his skin hurts all the time the air hurts his ski and water her (%expletive) again. He still wants to get every single one of them a hug dating. You wanna give him a hug right back his family and all the people at town. We are so happy for him as family and thank you to. Foundation that did meet all about possible.

