Transcript for Teenage suspect in Georgia cop killing is dead: Officials

There was a closed wouldn't shed. The officers are actually two officers approach that particular shed the doors were closed. The officers opened up the door immediately saw someone on the inside they immediately gave verbal commands. They identified the perpetrate are inside as. Mr. Maynard. Who was wanted for the murder of a police officer. Mr. Maynard was issued verbal commands. He failed to comply with those verbal commands. One of the officers had a taser taser was deployed. Prior to the days are being deployed mr. Maynor had his hand behind his back would not show his hands. At what point he did show his hand which contained in edged weapon. Second officer on the scene did fire his firearm. Striking mr. Maynard mr. Maynard died on the scene. The total distance. Between the officer that fired in mister Maynard. Was probably no more than five or six feet using close proximity.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.