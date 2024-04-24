Tennessee lawmakers approve bill to arm teachers

Should teachers be allowed to carry firearms to protect their students? ABC News' Morgan Norwood has the latest on the new legislation in Tennessee that looks to combat school shootings.

April 24, 2024

