Tennessee mom arrested following Amber Alert for daughter

Megan Boswell was charged with falsely reporting the disappearance of her 15-month-old daughter Evelyn Mae, who has not been seen since December 2019.
Breaking overnight at Tennessee mothers under arrest after an AMBER Alert was issued for her fifteen month old daughter meg and Boswell is charged with false reporting. Police haven't said why Palin family members say daughter Evelyn may hasn't been seen since December and AMBER Alert was only issued last week.

