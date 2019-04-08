Tense moments captured as gunshots ring out in Dayton

At least nine people were killed and 27 injured early Sunday after a gunman in body armor wielding an AK-47-style assault rifle opened fire in Dayton, Ohio.
0:36 | 08/04/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Tense moments captured as gunshots ring out in Dayton
