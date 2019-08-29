Tesla to offer car insurance

More
The company said the insurance will be available in California first.
0:14 | 08/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tesla to offer car insurance
Castle as getting into the car insurance business you on mosque companies as the insurance will be up to 30% last expensive for Tesla owners. In the competition it is being offered in California first but Cassell says it will expand to other markets in the future.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"The company said the insurance will be available in California first.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65263504","title":"Tesla to offer car insurance","url":"/US/video/tesla-offer-car-insurance-65263504"}