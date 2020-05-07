Transcript for Texas bar faces 30-day shutdown after July 4th party

I'm here at the rail club alive in west Fort Worth which right now is facing a thirty day shut down after opening its doors tonight. This fight as state order requiring bars and similar businesses to close to counteract texas' rising Covert nineteen numbers now. Tonight the onerous calling his event a peaceful protest with mask and social distancing requirements. In place he also says the shut down. Its own constitution. The real fluffy white teeth starting with fourth of July slayer star spangled banners. Are -- my ticket home. Downstream to the beginning of the light music protest on FaceBook live I would feel and I. First and foremost I think every single one of you guys stayed in solidarity with the Islamic biggest tough. An unfair current. Opening the bar on Saturdays a direct violation of last week's order signed by governor Greg Abbott's. Which temporarily closed bars and similar businesses that taking 51% or more of their sales from alcohol we're. Not reopening to spit on anyone's face or government or anything like that. Earlier in the week Malone explained the decision to his social media followers are responsible fifteen employees ability to feed their children but just minutes after the protest began the authorities crashed the party. And forming Cologne he could stay open if you want it but he could lose his license for thirty days. You're not going filled up like that reminded me I understand your predicament that we Ugandan Abu. Warriors are respect Jeff as this report driver got a little while it. The interaction and did with change we'll win back inside to the cheers the late this evening a post on the venues FaceBook page argues. The shut down is unconstitutional. Because the venue did not charge for admission or sell alcohol here tonight now the post claims the authorities. Violated the group's right to assemble its an interesting argument however it did not appear that the event was actually shut down in any way but was rather allowed. To continue still. The post says management will pursue this to the fullest extent of the law it's interesting to see where all of this goes. From here. In four. Eric Albert's.

