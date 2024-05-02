Texas driver gets stuck in floodwater as onlookers scream

Bystanders screamed for a motorist to turn around before they drove into floodwater in College Station, Texas. The vehicle got stuck, but as the video shows, the driver was OK.

May 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live