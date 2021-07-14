Transcript for Texas lawmakers make their case on voting rights

Am I leaving this state those 57 Texas Democrats have effectively made it impossible for Republicans there to vote. On that state election bill and those Democrats now in DC are meeting not just with senator Joseph mentioned it several key senators on federal legislation. The thing is though they can't stay out of Texas forever so let's get more on their plan from one of those Texas Democrats represented Trey Martinez Fischer represented thank you so much. For being out of us today I know it's a busy day. Governor avid is vowing to hold special session after a special session after special session. Until this bill is passed so what's the end game here for you are you moving to Washington for a while. Well you know I'm here now and that's what matters and we are determined to stay here all the way through the end of this current special session. Which is really the only thing we should be talking about right now you know special session up a special session that is certainly the governor's right. But we have a job to do right now a modest rally this nation on everybody's looking at us here in Texas may know what's happening with this voter suppression. And our suppression session. And we need to rally this country and we need to attempt to make so much always that the United States senate begins to hear us Canadian acts bypassing the for the people lack are taking affirmative steps before the August recess to send us a out of the country that we are not only is democracy in this country this is an hour never moment everybody is singing from the same hymnal from the president to their secret United States house all eyes from the senate an innocent now or never a moment. So representative we don't know what's holding up any federal legislation around this in the mass in the senate for one thing the razor thin majority. And the filibuster rule so were you disappointed that president Biden didn't directly say the word filibuster. When he made that big speech in Philly yesterday. No I am not your first I'd say don't we are honored to stand with president Biden vice president Harris I'm voting rights and exists there they've made their commitment balance there are not hiding from it they are doubling down. I've been in the legislature twenty years and I respect the process. And I also respect. But you know our right to attend UR works so I think the president understands it's the Senate's job to find its way. Its leader Schumer job so to wrangle his votes. And we all know that when Mitch McConnell wanted to pack the Supreme Court he changed the rules we know that when it comes to spending money we can change the rules. I think when it comes to people's constitutional rights to vote we can also change the mood the rules we could also change the rules if Republicans will not be just our way and I think that's for darkest moment and I think we need to continue to keep the pressure on and keep the momentum building in our direction. And today the white house Press Secretary wouldn't hint at whether the president would support the idea of an extension are carve out. To filibuster rule specifically for election issues as a Texas Democrats are proposing to this upping your meeting with the vice president at all. It did in a way. But you know we we could quickly acknowledge that so in order majority whip Cliburn. Has been talking about a proposal has an idea about party now. On the filibuster for voting rights and we think it's a phenomenal idea and I think really again respecting and deferring to the legislative leaders who make. The resolutions in the laws distances she would that process is it seems to pick up a lot of support I saw in the business community would be. Americans for sustainable them Americans sustainable business council has said that they liked this idea I'd. I think it makes sense I believe that no tradition or norm senate rule should come before constitutional rights especially our right to vote. Finally Republicans point other legislative business that's being put on hold. In your absence right now things like changes to Child Protective Services teachers' salaries etc. Are you prioritizing. This voting issue right that over everything else and do you think that's a good idea and why. What I would tell you Republicans are in control of everything and they have the votes so if they wanted to celebrate Christmas in the month of April they can do it we had a 140 days to get the people's business done so they kick the can down the road and then case came up with this oppression session attack on voting rights attack on women's health attack on LG EG. And every wage issue you retain it that they would love to talk about Republican primaries. And we're gonna put up with that I and so they wanna have real talk about real solutions. Not get a hold of us put it they just wanna have some sort of dog whistle political session so rally their base that's our job to accommodate that we want to represent the voices of our voters and we wanna stand for democracy and go to Lawrence. Democratic Texas represented Trey Martinez Fischer we appreciate your time today thank you. Thank you. Prior six look at another perspective I want to bring in out Texas State representative. Travis Carty a Republican who serves on the Texas house elections committee representative I want up play for you something that the vice president. Had to say today after her meeting with your democratic colleagues. They took bold courageous action. And in line with the legacy of everyone for Frederick Douglass is over my right shoulder when he fought for the right of black men to vote. In America. To the legacy that includes all those women who marched down Pennsylvania Avenue. For women's right to vote. To all of those folks who shed their blood on the Edmund pettis bridge. To make sure that we would in 1965 past the voting rights act. So representative clarity the vice president taken some heat for that today critics saying how could you. Eating can pair what happened during the civil rights movement of the sixties in the violence in the Billy clubs when you've got. Democrats coming in on private planes with cocktail service so how would you characterize. Your democratic colleagues in and what they're doing and how they're doing it. Thought they would right now think that put the work heartburn for. Verbally. Song. Behind what sort of huge friend earlier saying that this is worsening thing in in the democracy says Sobel war. You don't admit or working mayor as flu virus. Shifts. This very serious issue we're treat series six we were able to the election little mood to room. The session the problems are the things we're complained about Indian or might send it. There are probably new Dixon group we already on the proof is in the we've addressed those issues it's a real ready to orbit or duties that you see an antiques. House chamber and Texas legislature. We were on the show and operate more more you sir or. Things are a teacher is. Staying here are all children at Morgan are. And it looks from up. Lou Engle and abandoning so. You know I don't I don't aren't allowed histrionics and released area this apologized. Three remiss perception what the legislation we're and didn't acts and three which curtains Schultz. It's just. Rhetoric so. And so I would challenge anyone and I'm. Three Tbilisi at Sperry will reason it is all who. We and and is in the process desolate that the book. Export bank. There are two Easton to amend its own order or right liberal issue. You know it it's important meeting that. The and we had our elections administrators and experts association normally staying neutral legislation step in. And or supported the bill as it does more to do and our people's right to vote. We want everybody is eligible but Richard and taxes to be able to bulk that we had relax this is. This is an Iraq that no member of presidential election this is about your future elections or reliable and that there's college Texans and taxes actions. And reverend Al departing governor avid is now threatening to detain those Democrats as soon as they returned to the state Texas house Republicans also approved an arrest warrant to bring house Democrats who fled the state. Back to the state house for this special session. What I think about going that route do you want to see your democratic colleagues arrested when he returned to Texas. And admit I was a commercially. BC yes tray on the television and missing the train your lawsuits come home when he's due back in Texas and bring your bring our democratic colleagues looked at each now but I do think it's important sport and a bloated and church or our rules or seizures that we all bloated all in unanimous. There's historical precedent the list but to our hope we get their now. Owe it to lurks in his bail that Mitch actually enjoy some time in DC. And explain Ryan and meals. News and beaten tourist things you and it's her. Cheeks that they'll build low regroup. And you all attacks. That belongs. Met here I mean we'll get back to warts and I don't think they need to look at that done. Had expected it didn't come back this special such ago. Romo or call special additional fees we will act on these words and there's more creature for the people text so my Kobe is a that this can be done peacefully. And that they Rula them treat you like to waive taxes in New York. Scars we talk about the details of this legislation I just want to make sure we're starting from the same. Baseline here. You said this legislation is not a reaction to the problems. In the 2020 election right in fact you said that in Texas you had a strong election and Republicans won is that correct. Let that trust her on the election many irregular moments. Do you select committees that are the election bill just a few days ago it's and sent smoke from the get expert for records that we we had eight good collection and taxes we record twelve million people asked for me in more than in the previous presidential election just four years. All walks a record numbers of voters record governor registered voters. And again and again to all of a very very what we in the election professionals taxes throughout the State's top leadership role or cheered near that try to take all our donuts yes less need to tweak tweak the rules you're. Election to be uniform and consists. Nobody's vote to count more than anybody else they'd argued the lawnmower Coleman nor owner gas well on its. The person maintain our loans that don't ya just as much as governor and state. And all ports and it sucks. And so do that ingredient former assistant. People rent them. Built in advantages an hour or whenever it's compared to other ocean's story. We try to reach a balance are we trying to equate it to for. Prices of counties local or obese. And he and that's why he supported Meeks haven't worked elections. Actually. When they give fully support this bill it's it's a good bill listeners. We walk or who is eligible. It is registered to be able to vote on it lectures as. Even Barton who America. Acts. Not a single people or break the law and we guessing troubling trend it would haven't met the voter all of those are the allegations we do know tastes are important tell you. Eatery reveal who we don't have to just more election every four years pressed at the electoral. You're so they're all sorts of political subdivisions. Throughout the state elections every year and in the spring for school boards to Boortz and municipal utility districts and water district's only sings which. Our eminent domain it taxation. That's we're seeing post our problems election so it's still her. Oh. So yes so let me LK so he and number things I'm taking notes are you say it's not an epidemic you wanna make a few tweaks here and there. But this is a this is a pretty huge cat and mouse game for a few tweaks here and there I mean you agree that president Biden lawfully won the election right lawyers and state election officials around the country have come up with no real and solid evidence of widespread fraud. So old. Why not move forward. And that's the point this isn't about over reporting forty election particularly. We trust and lectures altered tax. But what is about it the elections that are four and inept real impact wrote I should do we have to make sure. Truthfully the smaller the election that eat your it is manipulator and roast someone. To do we need to make sure we find it in there is a case here's where someone is in what's wrong lead elite leaks election we've removed an out we have been ruthless in its lead and dance. Zero our voter or texts that is not. That doesn't necessarily run two oh. Presidential election that Gregor real actually we don't touch the rig the election artist in Lewis by somebody's individual criminal action but. But Barack it's about an X 888 legal system in place understandable it is understood about people's recollections. So when people come into votes they will weigh in Atlanta good policy experience CR through discharged proceeding to duty in the dressing we do in Texas and or our sister states is after our polls closing you'd know that the turnout to vote what's early voting and on house. And very short and 10 o'clock o'clock Eden are bigger and as we know look at the receipts at all or do what the outcome the election. When we go to bed at nine tax we know Libya. Re election. I don't think that's a very company doll there's not these gnawing doubts people. That what happened in the wee hours when they didn't know what I'm between Wu bin what are the lyrics born what happened at route three days after. I think Israel halt more of elections but you do it right. And I think the record straight salt that's what's more with this section of the bill doesn't job or product might or were all sorts. You know this is a really taken aback by. Over reactions. In the eye and drew does it received an in Washington DC. So. I think that level I asked. But inevitably we will be back here will be on this for cars and we will take. The elections bill and these other things. And I'm very simply we know when given the opportunity to again latest know are in bill or does that and that is its deliberated and urged. Back for my back might get. Serious conversations. Go to bolster conscious of the district when I asks the very strong bill we will be proud of texts. Now represented clarity and what you're describing our local issues and it's something that's your saying that there are issues at a specific to Texas that you guys wanna troubleshoot and tweak to get around. But in turn of the national narrative around this you call that. Mythology arising now Brennan center's sites 28 new laws in seventeen states making the process to vote. More difficult so how do you explain that national push. Happening by the Republican Party if it's not in response to the claims about the 20/20 election. Yes and so. Laura and I no matter is though that I'm not talk about what you. The federal election and state represented such as I'm speaking exclusively about what bill and I really can't asks. BD due to those. Debts. Not now and not my responsibility. So important part of that is the misunderstanding and nurture each should build a reader to be an all your Sherman's board because we don't perform as. D.s each this at a reporter duty officer so that Massey that that's what I mean that boo boo and the maturity to nations and are misperceptions. This'll missile Megan restrictions each of what the bill actually it's. So we don't ask Louis that's that that's what I mean by that around as this almost it's reached an actual I think we all will boost the system while stressed that boat and you and a free CD rates on some hits body it is these are out for our society for American democracies that all Americans. As we all order what. And some states in its Lewis Tom loves presidential elections are or balance in the senate and we only good for him congress and our sister states and all elections and a United States. Hire people and its sister. I shall that's that's really where the we all need to be going. And asked you that there is hope error or. Represented Travis Carty appreciate your time today. I thank you looked ordinary incidents.

