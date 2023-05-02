Texas mass shooting suspect in custody after 4-day manhunt

Texas authorities held a press conference announcing the arrest of suspect Francisco Oropesa, four days after he allegedly killed five neighbors in Cleveland, Texas.

May 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live