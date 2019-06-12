Transcript for Texas police use drone to catch burglary suspect

This even it's recent thrown its newest crime fighting tool for the city of Bel air and it has been found imaging camera which means they can deploy boats and day. And ninth police are calling Munich in this into the fourth invaluable. And both public safety. And serve it. Police find that's never had a helicopter of its own it took a helicopter to chase bad guys in the past and it was very expensive to do that. The hum of an unmanned overhead aircraft is now thirty welcomes sound around Bel Air PD. Goes about fifty miles an hour star ranger about three miles we can see it visually. I think both the 400 feet from the thermal camera on it can see a human walking on the street or even a warm vehicle that was actually part. The zoom built from the thirty times optical on a 180 times digital and. This fall the Jones. Abilities from within the test calls in selfless university police find a runaway burglary suspect that drone was able to locate the suspect before the officers could. And basically lead officers to the suspect the drone deployed a block away found that suspect running back and forth in a backyard. In capture the moment he tried to get rid of a backpack. Police say it was founded filled with stolen items including a gun the drone was ever see that document that on film. And have that video ready for court if needed officer Aaron license was to Joan highly on this call I think this for the big game -- he's one of four licensed drone pilots with the police department who now carrier Joni in their cars ready to activate I have the same police radio all brother officers what happened I'm just talking directly to get our officers they have big goals for their new drone program. And one day hope to deploy a drone as a first response to all calls from Brian. To traffic crashes and natural disasters. In Bel Air Shelley Childers ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

