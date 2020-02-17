Therapist Amie Harwick killed, ex-boyfriend arrested

More
The Hollywood therapist once engaged to Drew Carey was killed at home.
0:51 | 02/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Therapist Amie Harwick killed, ex-boyfriend arrested
A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:51","description":"The Hollywood therapist once engaged to Drew Carey was killed at home.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69033502","title":"Therapist Amie Harwick killed, ex-boyfriend arrested","url":"/US/video/therapist-amie-harwick-killed-boyfriend-arrested-69033502"}