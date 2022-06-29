Thousands of Californians evacuate amid wildfires

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency in Siskiyou County in response to the "rapidly-spreading" Mill Fire, which ignited Friday afternoon.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live