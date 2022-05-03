‘Threat assessment teams in school are vital’: Former FBI agent on mass shooting

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with former FBI agent and ABC News contributor Brad Garrett about missed signs on the Uvalde, Texas shooter, and how law enforcement can best respond to future threats.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live