What threat does ‘exponential rise’ of delta variant pose to young children?

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with ABC News contributor Dr. John Brownstein on the “significant increase” in COVID cases among children as many prepare to return to school.
5:35 | 08/10/21

Video Transcript
