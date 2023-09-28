TikTalk: Amanda Diaz’s advocacy through TikTok is a story of her Cuban roots

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke to content creator Amanda Diaz about her activism and advocacy through her TikTok makeup content.

September 28, 2023

