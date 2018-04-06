Timelapse shows wildfire in Colorado blazing through the night More The fire about 10 miles north of Durango has burned about 3.5 square miles. Fire officials hope to have the fire contained on Tuesday. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Timelapse shows wildfire in Colorado blazing through the night I. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Gay couple in SCOTUS decision describe moment baker refused to make wedding cake

Now Playing: Sara Gilbert speaks out, stands by decision to cancel 'Roseanne'

Now Playing: Baker who refused to make wedding cake for gay couple: 'It's not just a cake'

Now Playing: Timelapse shows wildfire in Colorado blazing through the night

Now Playing: New bodycam video shows officers' reactions after arresting Sterling Brown

Now Playing: Fired gym worker allegedly kills former boss with hatchet: Police

Now Playing: Lava flow traps residents in Hawaii, cutting off evacuation routes

Now Playing: Fisherman drags beached shark to safety

Now Playing: 3 women identified as bodies found at Mass. home

Now Playing: Supreme Court sides with Colorado baker

Now Playing: Supreme Court rules in favor of baker in same-sex wedding cake case

Now Playing: Michael Eric Dyson on national anthem protest, Kanye West's comments on slavery

Now Playing: South Carolina mother horrified after baby monitor was allegedly hacked

Now Playing: Pregnant woman among 5 shot at football game when gunman on moped opened fire

Now Playing: Suspected killer found dead after 4 linked murders in Arizona: Police

Now Playing: Girl, 12, drowns trying to save her mother

Now Playing: Parkland activists launch new push for youth voter turnout: 'We can fix the system'

Now Playing: Puerto Rico residents recovering from Maria brace for hurricane season

Now Playing: Simon Cowell says he hasn't used his phone in 10 months

Now Playing: New book explores the murder case that propelled Abraham Lincoln to presidency Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55644578,"title":"Timelapse shows wildfire in Colorado blazing through the night","duration":"0:24","description":"The fire about 10 miles north of Durango has burned about 3.5 square miles. Fire officials hope to have the fire contained on Tuesday.","url":"/US/video/timelapse-shows-wildfire-colorado-blazing-night-55644578","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}