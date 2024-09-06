Tips to adjust your kids' sleep schedule for the new school year

Dr. Sujay Kansagra, director of Duke's pediatric neurology sleep medicine program, joins to explain how we can help kids adjust their sleep schedules that may be different during the summer months.

September 6, 2024

