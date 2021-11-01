Transcript for Tips on how to talk to your kids following riot at Capitol

As we get more and more jarring images from the siege of the US capitol many adults are still struggling to wrap our heads around what happened so. How we talked to work kids about the event and the fallout child development specialist Robin Silberman joins me now. For more on that doctor Silberman good morning thanks for being here. How much let's sir the basic question how much should adults be talking to their kids about what happened. It really depends on each when it comes just talking to kids about tough topics. So through this. There's a lot of dairy ugly image is on the news and a lot of hard news she and processed so your youngest children. Can turn off as news stations. And it's a YouTube content tube with a question because they usually answer frankly. The children get older. Seemingly empty chair did she told me she does not and I'm sure I'll about it. And then the child did learned from a school may still be her parents and tune your older children out. And your teens and your needs are certainly going to be getting a great deal news from their own accord while they're on the Internet so I am so very much heritage your older children and your teens are out. I. And then depending on the age group should parents be monitoring or limiting what images of this event. There are kids do you know if you've got neither the little ones are kindergartners Ager if you're looking at more of between situation you know what do you do depending on their age. Salute these should be limiting those images prettier younger children and if you haven't kindergarten there are young. Elementary school age child. Those images are scaling walls or. Dashing windows can be extremely disturb me they don't. Understand what innings they can't understand. Why this is happening so mimic that. News and just turn it off your older kids I would say oh she usually exit with your kids 111213. Mike's annual certainly want it and then you can answer questions. You're queens and teens. Are watching it by themselves sure they're getting their news reputable source says that Darren are being Holmes why is or misinformation. And I know that you say you know if they have questions. Answer them and I know one of your things is an answer them with facts can you just elaborate a little bit more about how we go about having that conversation if they're curious. It's very easy to impose your king in how and why he thinks. Things are an age and that media another discussion that you. Are when children are asking questions. Want to know what exactly. How did it hurt when you can sit back and you're allowing your chill and she Eugene an understanding. And then. I ask more questions as a and that many. Parents it. In I didn't sue in which he lets you wanna cute so much in her nation but it's not always. All are children answer their questions answered them. Actually Angel out more passions and also. On your cell ask them questions. As you do not need to know all the answers and use him. Questioning why do you think this is. And then happening and how do you think UN handle it you are in a situation. Where very angry about the results. A contest. You do it changed well we jiji are critical thinking is born here. I love that technique among many is that for every question I think from the Heinz a huge thing. But it but it's also one of those things where adults meet we have a lot of our own thoughts and feelings about this there a lot of emotions that go into an event like this. So how should we process those. For ourselves and how much of that should we share with our children. This is something that I've been talking a lot of out with my friends that my family members. Eating is. And currents that half a very rare. It has. Load so many emotions in people across America and across the world this is normal. You can absolutely. Your children they are sad or angry or frustrated or two years and discuss that ET TN TI issued your incredible frustration is and it higher anger out this situation. Something that you reserve are an adults are friends or family member asks how are you can't. Talk about lower ceilings and your ear when the U that we children and it's become she much for that freezer that he I. Or your adult patents rank doctor Robbins government great advice as always thank you. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.