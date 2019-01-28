-
Now Playing: Tom Brokaw faces backlash
-
Now Playing: Former NBC correspondent speaks out against Tom Brokaw
-
Now Playing: Government reopens for three weeks after shutdown
-
Now Playing: Howard Schultz seriously considering running for president
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old kid genius Kairan Quazi
-
Now Playing: Tom Brokaw apologizes for remarks about Hispanics on 'Meet the Press'
-
Now Playing: Severe arctic blast brings coldest air to U.S. in decades
-
Now Playing: Arctic winter blast causes dangerously cold temperatures
-
Now Playing: Woman trapped in elevator rescued after 3 days
-
Now Playing: Dash cam footage captures a car hitting a police cruiser on the side of the road
-
Now Playing: 'Your babies need you': 22-year-old's disappearance a 'nightmare' for worried mom
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Jan. 28, 2019
-
Now Playing: Man clings to hood of car in road rage incident
-
Now Playing: Heavy snow hits Midwest amid record-breaking cold
-
Now Playing: Deputy injured after large rock thrown through his windshield, hitting him in face
-
Now Playing: There are concerns of another possible government shutdown
-
Now Playing: It's National Blueberry Pancake Day!
-
Now Playing: Making rainbows: Humpbacks surface off California coast
-
Now Playing: Medical staff celebrate when toddler leaves the hospital after two years