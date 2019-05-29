Transcript for Tornado hits Kansas leaving 11 people injured, path of damage

Tonight a tornado hitting Lawrence Kansas is a leaving lots of damage and eleven people injured so. I wanna go to GO Benitez whose on the ground there in Lawrence. Geo can you just give us an idea of how bad it was last night. OK and let me tell you it was scary out here we were in downtown Kansas City and we could hear the sirens going off. And we didn't know. What was gonna happen where this tornado would fall and this is actually where it first landed but it stayed on the ground. For two and a half hours camp as just an incredible amount of time because the meteorologists here in this area say they're usually on the ground for like eighteen minutes or so. Two and a half hours take a look at all of this debris right here all of this damage there's just so much of it because a lot of it came from inside the house let's switch to this camera here so you could see what's going on. A lot of this just busted right through. These windows here now thankfully the people who were inside this house they heard those warnings early. They got out in time before this twister hit. And even able to talk to a number of the residents who are still in town what is it like for them to come back in the all of this damage. They are in shock that is what one of them described as in shock in fact I was talking to a guy. Who you'll see later tonight on world news tonight. And that guy was inside. In his basement. For ten. With ten people ten of his family numbers they heard what was going on and they said you know what we just don't want her assistants go down into the basement right now. The moment they got down as to that basement they heard that freight train that everybody else describes. And it just went right over. Their house this massive tornado which was probably about a mile wide that's what they're expecting right now that's what they're estimating. But this family the moment he gets out of that basement he walks up the stairs. He doesn't see his living room. He sees the sky. While it was just totally empty there was no house left they are the only thing remaining was that basement. Nobody was injured there by the way we know that there are no deaths reported so far and it's really. A miracle because when you see the images of this particular twister you see that the storm. Was actually this tornado with hidden behind a wall. Of rain so nobody could actually see it coming if they were just in their homes they had to rely on those reports they had to rely on those warnings and those sirens. So geo one thing I have to ask you is you know there's been a series of these tornadoes I'm just curious if you know and that region eye ear and right now is going to see anymore. There is a threat again later tonight and does so that's why we're get a stay in place. Because this area it's a little bit less of a threat as. Admittedly so that's the good news that it's O less of a threat here in this particular area. But it's still possible and and that's what's so crazy about these storms you don't know it's not like a hurricane he can predict where it's gonna go. These you just can't really predict because these tornadoes will form just about anywhere obviously if if these people were able to predict they would have left a lot earlier. They got out in time and that's the good news but so many people had to say like that guy was mentioning. They had to stay in their basements because they couldn't get on the roads because it was too dangerous at that point. It's unbelievable what we're certainly glad that no one was injured and no one died and that we hope you stay safe out there to thank you so much GO.

