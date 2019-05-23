Tornadoes destroy car dealership in Missouri

More
Tornadoes completely destroyed a car dealership in Jefferson City, Missouri, overturning and totaling cars.
1:28 | 05/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tornadoes destroy car dealership in Missouri
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:28","description":"Tornadoes completely destroyed a car dealership in Jefferson City, Missouri, overturning and totaling cars.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63233440","title":"Tornadoes destroy car dealership in Missouri","url":"/US/video/tornadoes-destroy-car-dealership-missouri-63233440"}