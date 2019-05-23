Transcript for Tornadoes tear through Midwest

We begin with this crazy weather almost eighty tornadoes hitting the planes in the last two days. At least seven people have died in this week from these storms I want to go to rob Marciano who's in golden city Oklahoma with more rob. I can't really a sad day here golden city Missouri three people losing their lives in this town this is one of many badly damaged if not destroyed structures that man. That lives here was not here thankfully when the storm came through because it would have been a tough go we're looking at another day another round of storms that. Did the damage that would make out substantial homes in this case made of bricks he noticeably large powerful storm ripping across these. Trees tearing up old old growth trees as well. On on the backside of this property you've got several trailers and of them have flipped over even some large farming equipment completely destroyed. This is a salvage started in Oklahoma. Scooter across a canvas lining got into southwest Missouri here. Barely missing Joplin Missouri which by the way yesterday was the anniversary date of there. Devastating EF five tornado back and in 2011. Thankfully are history not repeating itself there but it obviously a very tough day here in southwest Missouri not to mention the story. That hick Jefferson City the State's capital forty people injured. And heavy damage there. And adding insult to injury. The storm in the rain continue to pour down as they start their cleanup and recovery today. Sometimes your Missouri more severe coming this weekend and the planes can collect.

