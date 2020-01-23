Tourist filming rainbow almost misses humpback whale breach

More
A tourist distracted by a beautiful rainbow nearly missed a humpback whale breach off Maui.
0:24 | 01/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tourist filming rainbow almost misses humpback whale breach
Personally yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:24","description":"A tourist distracted by a beautiful rainbow nearly missed a humpback whale breach off Maui.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68479398","title":"Tourist filming rainbow almost misses humpback whale breach","url":"/US/video/tourist-filming-rainbow-misses-humpback-whale-breach-68479398"}