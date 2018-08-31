Transcript for Tractor trailer crossed 50-foot median to crash into Greyhound bus in New Mexico

First and foremost our hearts go out to the injured deceased survivors in the motorists that's not the day of the crash at the time of the crash. I see the motorists because I believe that their heroes. As far as what he did. These stopped. And and wasted no time extracting a lot of the individuals out of the bus. In the district for state notably that save lives. And really really good situation could worsen he didn't spring to action. No the chuck was caring Prodi's the left front tire. Experience what we would call tire failure so tread separation at which the tread separated from what's called the case. Why that happened we don't know the investigation might be able to determine that we believe it was a tire failure. The truck once the tire failed began to cross the median and Jack knifed through the dirt median it's a fifty foot median there's no cable barrier. So the truck crosses the media to Jack knives and it ended as it Jack knives it goes into the westbound lanes of interstate forty collides with a plus.

